Bowden Francis News: Yields back-to-back homers in loss

Francis (2-8) took the loss against the Twins on Sunday, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings.

It was another short outing for Francis, who put the Blue Jays behind for good in the fourth inning when he gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Brooks Lee and Christian Vazquez. Francis started the season nicely, but he has given up 10 earned runs over his last five innings, which has inflated his numbers to a 6.12 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 60.1 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend on the road against the Phillies.