Brady Basso Injury: Could return as reliever

Basso (shoulder) struck out two in a scoreless inning Sunday at Single-A Fresno and could be deployed as a reliever going forward to get him back from the 60-day injured list faster, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Basso has started four games so far this season for the A's, but after he looked strong in a single inning Sunday, the club is considering bringing him back as a reliever, per Gallegos. If Basso is able to get through a few more relief appearances, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him back from the 60-day IL within the next few weeks.