Brady Singer News: Allows two runs in no-decision

Singer did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

Singer gave up runs in the second and third innings before exiting in a 2-2 tie after just 77 pitches. According to Jeff Wallner of MLB.com, the 28-year-old was pulled after being struck on his throwing arm by a line drive in the fourth, though Singer downplayed the move as precautionary. He'll carry a 4.59 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 56:29 K:BB across 68.2 innings into a road matchup with the Tigers next weekend.