Brandon Barriera Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Barriera (elbow) has been sent to the rookie-level Florida Complex League Blue Jays to begin a rehab assignment, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Barriera is finally ready to pitch in games again after undergoing a hybrid Tommy John/internal brace procedure on his left elbow last April. The 2022 first-round pick has thrown only 21.2 innings in pro ball due to arm problems and will likely be assigned to Single-A Dunedin once he's been built up in the FCL.