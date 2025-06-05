Brandon Nimmo News: Reaches double-digit homers
Nimmo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Friday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.
In just 59 games, Nimmo has already clinched his fourth straight season with double-digit home runs. The 32-year-old has been a strong run producer for the Mets of late, knocking in five RBI in his last six games. He is slashing .233/.298/.423 with three steals, 32 RBI and 27 runs this season, in addition to the 10 long balls.
