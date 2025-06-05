Brandon Pfaadt News: Struggles again in no-decision

Pfaadt did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 11-10 win over Atlanta, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts over three innings.

Pfaadt endured a five-run third inning highlighted by three consecutive Atlanta doubles. The 26-year-old has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his seven starts since the calendar flipped to May, including 13 over his past two outings. Those back-to-back rough starts have inflated the righty's ERA from 3.90 to 5.51, and he now owns a 1.36 WHIP and 51:17 K:BB across 65.1 innings. He'll try to get back on track in a home matchup with the Mariners next week.