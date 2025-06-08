Menu
Brandon Walter News: Promoted for Sunday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 8, 2025 at 8:30am

The Astros recalled Walter from Triple-A Sugar Land to start Sunday's game against the Guardians, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander is joining the Astros to start Sunday and give Lance McCullers some extra rest between outings. Walter made his season debut for the Astros on May 20 in Tampa Bay and covered five scoreless frames, and he's enjoyed a dominant campaign at Sugar Land with a 2.08 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 49:7 K:BB across 47.2 innings.

