Brandon Walter News: With team on taxi squad

Walter is in Cleveland on Saturday and will be the 27th man on the Astros' roster, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Walter's presence indicates that the 28-year-old southpaw could start in Sunday's series finale against the Guardians, per Kawahara. Walter has a 3-1 record across 11 games (seven starts) with Triple-A Sugar Land this season and holds a 2.08 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 49:7 K:BB across 47.2 innings. He made a spot start for Houston against Tampa Bay on May 20, during which he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out five across five scoreless innings while not factoring into the decision.