Brandon Woodruff Injury: Hit by comebacker during rehab game

Woodruff (ankle) was removed from his rehab start at Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday after getting hit on the right arm by a line drive, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff began his minor-league assignment working his way back from shoulder surgery, but his rehab was extended by right ankle tendinitis in mid-May. Tuesday was likely to be the 32-year-old's final start in the minors before being activated for his season debut next week, though those plans may be in jeopardy now that the concern has shifted to his arm. He's slated to receive X-rays in Milwaukee on Wednesday, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, at which point we may know more about his return timeline.