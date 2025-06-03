Brant Hurter News: Pitches well but takes first loss

Hurter (2-1) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk across two innings of relief and took the loss Tuesday against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Hurter was the second pitcher up in a bullpen game started by Beau Brieske. The former pitched well while setting a new season high in strikeouts, but he got no help defensively or offensively in the team's 8-1 defeat. Hurter has been lights out this year with a 1.72 ERA and 31 strikeouts across 31.1 innings, and he'll continue to be a key bullpen option for the Tigers.