Braxton Ashcraft News: Earns first win

Ashcraft (1-0) allowed one hit and two walks with no strikeouts across 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Phillies.

This marked Ashcraft's fourth appearance in the majors and came in a high-leverage spot. He relieved Paul Skenes in the eighth inning of a 1-1 game, and he remained in for the ninth after the Pirates took the lead. One of the walks was intentional, but this still wasn't one of Ashcraft's more dominant appearances, as he failed to generate a swinging strike and also allowed some hard contact. Despite that, he managed to earn the first win of his big-league career.