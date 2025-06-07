Brendon Little News: Racks up 11th hold
Little gave up a run on two hits and a walk in the eighth inning Friday to record his 11th hold of the season in a win over the Twins. He struck out one.
The 28-year-old left-hander entered the game to protect a 6-3 lead, and after putting the first two runners aboard, a Royce Lewis single brought home the first earned run off Little since April 25. Little sported a 1.00 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB in 16 innings over that stretch with a 0.00 ERA, and as the top southpaw in the Toronto bullpen he's become one of the key setup men in front of closer Jeff Hoffman.
