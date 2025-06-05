Brent Rooker News: Drives in three

Rooker went 3-for-4 with one double, three RBI, three runs scored and one walk in Thursday's 14-3 victory over the Twins.

Rooker opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning of what turned into a blowout. The 30-year-old has been especially impressive over his past 15 games, slashing .373/.448/.610 with eight extra-base hits. On a struggling Athletics team, Rooker has emerged as one of the league's top power hitters with 82 homers since the start of 2023.