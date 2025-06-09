Brett Harris News: Returns from IL

Harris (undisclosed) went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Saturday in his return to the Triple-A Las Vegas lineup after being activated from the 7-day injured list Friday.

Harris had been out of action at Las Vegas for nearly two months before making his return from the shelf. The 26-year-old third baseman is slashing .382/.462/.636 with three home runs and three stolen bases in 65 plate appearances at Las Vegas for the season and could merit consideration for a promotion to the Athletics if he can maintain a good run of health.