Brock Selvidge News: Back at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Selvidge (biceps) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three Saturday against Double-A Binghamton.

Selvidge had been working his way through a rehab assignment since May 19 before being returned to Double-A Somerset ahead of Saturday's outing. He struggled at times to find his command but was able to work out of danger for the most part. Selvidge spent the majority of his time at Double-A a season ago, posting a 4.25 ERA and 1.40 WHIP with an 83:40 K:BB across 84.2 innings.

Brock Selvidge
New York Yankees
