Brooks Lee News: Extends hitting streak to 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 8, 2025 at 9:59pm

Lee went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's 6-3 win over Toronto.

Lee tied things up at 3-3 in the fourth inning when he took Bowden Francis deep to right field for a solo home run. During his 10-game hit streak, Lee has slashed .317/.349/.415 with one steal and six RBI across 43 plate appearances. His strong play at the plate should keep Lee in the Twins' starting lineup even with multiple players returning from the injured list.

