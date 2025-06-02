Brooks Raley Injury: Facing live hitters

Raley (elbow) has begun facing hitters in live batting practice, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Raley has missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign to this point while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in May of 2024. The left-hander re-signed with the Mets in late April and was placed on the 60-day injured list April 30. Raley will continue his slow ramp up on the mound, likely participating in multiple bullpen sessions in the coming weeks, and it's possible that he could begin a minor-league rehab assignment later this month.