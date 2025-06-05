Bryan Baker News: Second save in five days

Baker earned the save Thursday against the Mariners, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

For the second time in under a week, Baker was called upon to protect a one-run lead after Felix Bautista pitched the day prior. Baker made the most of the opportunity again, working around a two-out single to close out a 4-3 victory. The 30-year-old Baker has been one of Baltimore's better relievers this season, and he could be in position for more save chances going forward as the O's continue to avoid deploying Bautista in back-to-back games. Baker has posted a 2.57 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP and 37:6 K:BB across 28 innings this season.