Bryan Reynolds News: Smacks eighth homer

Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI on Friday against the Phillies.

Reynolds accounted for each of Pittsburgh's first two runs with an RBI single in the first inning, followed by a solo home run two frames later for his eighth long ball of the year. While his ISO is still just .145 and well off the pace of his past seasons, Reynolds has been picking up his performance recently. Across his last 10 games, he is hitting .368 with a pair of long balls, nine RBI and three runs scored.