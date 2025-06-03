Bryce Eldridge News: Promoted to Triple-A

Eldridge has been promoted to Triple-A Sacramento, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Eldridge got a late start to the season while recovering from a wrist injury, but he earned a promotion to Sacramento after slashing .280/.350/.512 with seven home runs in 34 games at Double-A Richmond. While Eldridge is just 20, he could push to debut for the Giants this season, as the club has a clear opening at first base.