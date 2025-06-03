Bryce Harper News: Back in action Tuesday

Harper (elbow) is starting at first base and batting third Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Harper hasn't seen the field since he sustained an elbow bruise on a hit-by-pitch last Tuesday versus Atlanta, but he's good to go for the series opener in Toronto. The veteran slugger was in the midst of a strong stretch at the plate prior to the elbow issue, as he has a .390/.447/.561 slash line with four doubles, a homer, two steals, 10 RBI and six runs in his past 11 games.