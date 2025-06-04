Bryce Harper News: Homers in return

Harper went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two walks and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Harper took Bowden Francis deep in his first at-bat since being hit in the elbow by a fastball May 27. He also worked multiple walks in a game of the first time since April 26. His plate discipline has superb, as he owns a 6:3 BB:K over his last 14 games. For the year, Harper's hitting .268/.380/.463 with nine homers, 34 RBI, 32 runs, eight steals and a 35:42 BB:K in 245 plate appearances.