Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Bryce Rainer headshot

Bryce Rainer Injury: Done for 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 8:44am

Rainer will undergo season-ending surgery after dislocating his right shoulder during Single-A Lakehead's win over Daytona on Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 19-year-old shortstop suffered the injury while diving back to first base on a pick-off attempt. After receiving multiple opinions, the injury was determined to be severe enough to necessitate surgery, but Rainer is expected to be fully healthy for the start of spring training. He'll end the season with a .294/.383/.452 slash line with nine steals, five home runs and 22 RBI across 149 plate appearances in Single-A.

Bryce Rainer
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now