Bryson Stott News: Slump deepens in blowout loss
Stott went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 9-1 loss to the Blue Jays.
It's becoming a deep slump for Stott, who struck out multiple times Thursday for the first time since May 10. Across his last 29 games (112 at-bats), the speedy middle infielder is hitting just .196 with two home runs, two doubles, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored. The lefty-hitting Stott's playing time doesn't appear to be in any kind of immediate danger -- backup second baseman Edmundo Sosa has a .562 OPS versus righties in 2025 -- but it wouldn't be surprising if the Phillies considered moving him down the lineup until he can get back on track.
