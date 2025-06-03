Fantasy Baseball
Cade Horton headshot

Cade Horton News: Falls short of quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Horton (3-0) yielded three runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Tuesday, striking out three and earning a win over the Nationals.

Horton coughed up a run in the first inning and two more in the third, but the Cubs' offense picked him up in the 8-3 victory. It was his fourth straight outing of at least five innings but he's produced only one quality start at the MLB level so far. He threw 52 of 77 pitches for strikes and generated only seven whiffs. Horton now owns a 4.21 ERA alongside a 19:5 K:BB through 25.2 big-league frames. His next matchup is expected to be this weekend in Detroit.

