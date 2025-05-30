Fantasy Baseball
Cal Raleigh headshot

Cal Raleigh News: Connects for two more homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI in Friday's 12-6 extra-inning loss to the Twins.

Raleigh became the first catcher to reach the 20-homer mark before the end of May in major-league history when he swatted a three-run blast in the first inning. He added a two-run homer in the eighth to get to 21 on the year, two ahead of Aaron Judge for the American League lead. Raleigh has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, going 14-for-38 (.368) with six homers and 10 RBI in that span. He's at a .265/.381/.623 slash line with 42 RBI, 37 runs scored, six stolen bases and 10 doubles through 56 games this year.

