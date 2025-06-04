Caleb Durbin News: Absent from lineup

Durbin is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Cincinnati.

Durbin had made 17 straight starts from May 14 through Sunday but now finds himself on the bench for the second time in the Brewers' three-games series in Cincinnati. The Brewers haven't indicated that Durbin is dealing with an injury, but fantasy managers may still want to confirm that he's back in the lineup Friday, when Milwaukee kicks off its three-game series with San Diego. Andruw Monasterio will spell Durbin at third base Wednesday.