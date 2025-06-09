Cam Caminiti News: Fans eight for Augusta

Caminiti struck out eight and allowed one run on one hit and one walk over five innings for Single-A Augusta on Saturday.

The 18-year-old southpaw got a late start to the season due to forearm tendinitis, but after four starts in the Florida Complex League to get built up, Caminiti was bumped up to Augusta and dazzled over 62 pitches (43 strikes). A first-round pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, the second-generation ballplayer -- his uncle was 1996 NL MVP Ken Caminiti -- won't be rushed up the ladder given his age, but he could be an option for the Atlanta rotation in a few years.