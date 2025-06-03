Cam Collier Injury: Getting at-bats in ACL

Collier (thumb) is batting .394/.524/.636 over 42 plate appearances (10 games) in the Arizona Complex League.

Collier joined the ACL Reds on May 19 and is working his way back to High-A Dayton. He's played mostly first base (seven games) with one game at third base and two as the DH. Collier came up as a third baseman, but it looks like the organization is preparing him for a move to first base.