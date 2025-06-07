Cam Smith Injury: Remains out Saturday
Smith (illness) is not in the Astros' starting lineup against the Guardians on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Smith is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game due to an illness, but he's feeling better and could be available off the bench, per Kawahara. The Astros will start Jose Altuve, Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubon for Saturday's contest.
