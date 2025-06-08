Menu
Cam Smith News: Drives in two runs in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

June 8, 2025

Smith went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Cleveland.

Smith was held out of the Astros' lineup for the past two games due to an illness, but he was given the green light to return Sunday. He made his impact felt in the seventh inning with a two-run double, which ended up being the only runs Houston scored. Smith is slashing .246/.326/.365 with three steals, three home runs and 20 RBI across 187 plate appearances this season but has a 29.4 percent strikeout rate as the rookie third baseman continues to get acclimated to major-league pitching.

