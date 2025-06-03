Fantasy Baseball
Camilo Doval headshot

Camilo Doval News: Blows save Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Doval allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two over one inning to take a blown save in Tuesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Padres.

Doval entered Tuesday on a 20.2-inning scoreless streak. He ran into trouble with back-to-back two-out walks, and he then gave up the tying hit, a two-run single, to Manny Machado. Aside from a rough patch in early April, Doval has been lights-out in a high-leverage role for the Giants this year, and that earned him the closer role officially last Wednesday, taking it back from the struggling Ryan Walker. Even with this poor outing, Doval has a 1.67 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB across 27 innings this season. He's added seven saves, seven holds and three blown saves. He should be able to maintain at least some closing duties as long as one bad outing doesn't snowball into a slump.

Camilo Doval
San Francisco Giants
