Camilo Doval News: Notches ninth save

Doval picked up the save Sunday against Atlanta, allowing one hit and no walks with two strikeouts over a scoreless ninth inning.

Doval surrendered two runs in a blown save against the Padres on Tuesday, but he's bounced back with three consecutive scoreless outings, accumulating six strikeouts during that stretch. The 27-year-old has cashed in on nine of his 12 save chances this season and owns a 1.50 ERA across 30 innings.