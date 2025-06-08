Menu
Carlos Duran News: Removed from 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 8, 2025 at 10:31am

The Athletics designated Duran for assignment Sunday.

The 23-year-old was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for catcher Austin Wynns. Duran, acquired from the Dodgers on April 2, made just one appearance in the majors, allowing three runs in one-third of an inning. His struggles have continued at Triple-A Las Vegas, where he's posted an 8.00 ERA and 1.96 WHIP over 27 innings.

Carlos Duran
Sacramento Athletics
