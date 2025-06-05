Carlos Estevez News: Blows save, takes loss

Estevez (2-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk over one-third of an inning, taking the extra-inning loss and a blown save in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

The Royals pulled ahead 5-4 in the top of the 10th inning, but Estevez was unable to make that lead stick. He allowed the tying run on a groundout and then gave up a walk-off single to Willson Contreras. Estevez had rattled off nine straight scoreless outings, posting a 10:2 K:BB with six saves and a win in that stretch. He's now 17-for-20 in save chances this season while maintaining a 2.03 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB over 26.2 innings.