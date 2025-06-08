Carlos Estevez News: Converts 19th save

Estevez earned the save in Sunday's 7-5 win over the White Sox, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one in one inning. He let two inherited runners score but was not charged with any earned runs.

Estevez entered the ninth with a 7-3 lead and the bases loaded after Trevor Richards struggled to start the inning. Two of the baserunners came around to score on a single and a groundout, but Estevez was ultimately able to put out the fire. The 32-year-old leads the American League with 19 saves and owns a 1.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB across 28.2 innings.