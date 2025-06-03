Carlos Estevez News: Hangs on for 17th save
Estevez recorded the save in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Cardinals after allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.
Estevez's control was a bit shaky -- just 10 of his 18 pitches hit for strikes -- but that didn't stop him from turning in his ninth consecutive scoreless outing. The hard-throwing right-hander hasn't blown a save since April 22, and he holds a sparkling 0.59 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB with 12 saves across his last 15.1 innings. With 17 saves for the year, Estevez is tied with Andres Munoz for the American League lead in this category.
