Carlos Hernandez

Carlos Hernandez News: Working in low-leverage situations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Hernandez threw a clean ninth inning in Tuesday's 8-3 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

Hernandez bounced back after giving up one run in his last appearance, and it was his first spotless outing since May 19. The 28-year-old right-hander has one hold and zero saves in 2025, and his 5.87 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 21:13 K:BB through 23 innings are unlikely to get him into the Phillies' high-leverage mix in the future.

Carlos Hernandez
Philadelphia Phillies

