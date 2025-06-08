Carlos Narvaez News: Swats three-run home run

Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run during Sunday's 11-7 win over the Yankees.

Narvaez headlined a five-run sixth inning for the Red Sox, plating Rafael Devers and Rob Refsnyder on a go-ahead three-run home run. The catcher has been on fire since mid May, going 24-for-71 (.338) with 14 runs scored and nine RBI in his last 21 games. Narvaez has moved into the cleanup spot lately, filling the four-spot in each of his last seven starts.