Carlos Rodon News: Struggles against BoSox

Rodon (8-4) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing five runs on three hits and three walks over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

Rodon tied his season high in earned runs allowed Sunday and took his first loss since April 13 (10 starts). The left-hander surrendered a pair of home runs, including a three-run shot by Carlos Narvaez, which ended Rodon's day after 90 pitches. Rodon had allowed just two runs in his previous four starts while accumulating a 31:7 K:BB in 25 innings. On the year, Rodon owns a 2.87 ERA across 84.2 innings.