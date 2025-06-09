Carson Kelly News: Slides down to No. 7 spot

Kelly is starting at catcher and batting seventh in Monday's game against the Phillies.

Kelly had been batting cleanup some recently but will slide down in the order Monday as he tries to break out of a slump. Over his last 10 games, the veteran backstop is batting just .138 with a .435 OPS. Kelly's season-long numbers still look pretty good due to a hot start, and he should be in no risk of losing playing time in the short term, though the eventual return of Miguel Amaya (oblique) could squeeze Kelly if he continues to struggle at the plate.