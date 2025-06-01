Carson Palmquist News: Unravels late in loss

Palmquist (0-4) took the loss against the Mets on Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Palmquist opened with three scoreless frames before serving up a pair of home runs across the fourth and fifth innings. The rookie notched a career-high eight strikeouts but has now yielded at least four earned runs in three of his four major-league starts. He'll carry a bloated 8.50 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 14:10 K:BB across 18 innings into a home rematch with the Mets next weekend.