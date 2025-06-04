Ceddanne Rafaela News: Belts fifth homer

Rafaela went 3-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

The center fielder tied the game at 3-3 by taking Yusei Kikuchi deep in the sixth inning, but the Boston offense fell quiet after that. Rafaela has gone yard in back-to-back games, giving him five homers on the year, and he's hit safety in seven straight contests -- a stretch in which he's batting a blistering .448 (13-for-29) with two doubles, three homers, four RBI and five runs.