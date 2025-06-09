Ceddanne Rafaela News: Starting in center field after all
Rafaela will start in center field and bat eighth in Monday's game versus the Rays.
Rafaela was penciled into the right field spot in the first lineup the Red Sox released Monday, but top prospect Roman Anthony has since been added to the roster and will start in right. The domino effect of Anthony's arrival is Rafaela shifting back to his familiar center field spot and Kristian Campbell moving from center field to second base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now