Chad Patrick News: Fans six in tough-luck loss

Patrick (3-5) took the loss Friday against the Padres after giving up one run on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six.

It was a strong performance from Patrick, who registered 11 whiffs and fanned at least six in his fourth consecutive start. Friday also marked the rookie right-hander's fifth quality start of the campaign. Brandon Woodruff (elbow) has been pulled off his rehab assignment, which appears to have bought Patrick even more more time to cement his stay in Milwaukee's rotation. Patrick will take an excellent 2.84 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 63:21 K:BB over 69.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance versus Atlanta.