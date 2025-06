Tromp signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Tromp elected free agency after clearing waivers Tuesday, but after spending less than a day on the open market, he'll return to his previous organization. The 30-year-old backstop has slashed .254/.338/.413 through 71 plate appearances in Triple-A this year.