Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chadwick Tromp headshot

Chadwick Tromp News: Becomes free agent

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Tromp elected to become a free agent Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

He passed through waivers after being removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster, but Tromp has decided to look for a gig elsewhere rather than accept an outright assignment. The 30-year-old shouldn't have an issue finding another organization in need of catching depth.

Chadwick Tromp
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now