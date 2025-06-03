Chadwick Tromp News: Becomes free agent
Tromp elected to become a free agent Tuesday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
He passed through waivers after being removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster, but Tromp has decided to look for a gig elsewhere rather than accept an outright assignment. The 30-year-old shouldn't have an issue finding another organization in need of catching depth.
Chadwick Tromp
Free Agent
