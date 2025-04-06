Fantasy Baseball
Chase Dollander News: Call-up official ahead of MLB debut

Published on April 6, 2025

The Rockies selected Dollander's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Athletics in Colorado.

Colorado optioned reliever Bradley Blalock to Triple-A to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Dollander, the organization's top pitching prospect. The 23-year-old righty was fast-tracked to the majors, as he made just 10 starts above the High-A level after getting selected in the first round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft. He's been dominant at every stop in the minors and breezed through his Triple-A debut March 30 versus Sacramento, striking out five while allowing one earned run on six hits and two walks. Though Dollander remains an interesting long-term piece for Colorado, expectations for this season should be tempered while he adapts to the big leagues and makes roughly half of his starts at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Dollander is also hindered by pitching in the tough National League West, whose other four teams sport records above .500 heading into play Sunday.

