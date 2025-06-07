Menu
Chase Dollander headshot

Chase Dollander News: Set to start Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Dollander will start for Colorado against the Mets on Sunday.

The Rockies shifted their rotation around a bit, moving German Marquez to Saturday while tabbing Dollander to start Sunday. It's not clear when Carson Palmquist, who had originally been deemed Saturday's starter, will take his next turn, though Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports that the rookie isn't dealing with any sort of injury. Dollander last pitched Tuesday, so he'll be working on four days of rest Sunday.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
