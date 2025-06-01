Chase Lee News: Improves to 2-0

Lee (2-0) tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Sunday's 1-0 victory over the Royals. He struck out one.

After Detroit starter Keider Montero went 4.2 innings, Lee was asked to face four batters in the middle innings, and he retired all four on only 12 pitches. The rookie righty has been effective with a 1.15 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 15 strikeouts across 15.2 innings. Lee could see his role in the Tigers' bullpen continue to grow as the season progresses based on his promising early results.